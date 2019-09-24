Raising Canes opens in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -A new Raising Cane’s chicken fingers has opened in Lakewood.
The new restaurant opened at 7:30 am. The festivities included a DJ, giveaways, and prizes.
Raising Cane’s also held a “Lucky20” drawing to award 20 customers free Cane’s for a year.
The restaurant also gave the first 100 customers who purchased a combo meal a free limited-edition Cane’s t-shirt, along with a voucher for a free box combo, which may be redeemed at a different point in time.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our ONE LOVE to Caniacs in Lakewood,” said Eric Ongaro, president of Raising Cane’s Ohio. “We’ve assembled an exceptional crew of 100 members, and the new restaurant is in the perfect location near Lakewood High School and Lakewood St. Edwards. We look forward to getting more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”
The restaurant is located at 14115 Detroit Avenue.
The Lakewood Raising Cane’s features a multi-lane drive-thru and is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 am until 11 pm. The restaurant is also open on Friday and Saturday from 10 am until midnight.
