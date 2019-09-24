Shots fired near striking UAW workers in Parma Tuesday morning

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after several shots were fired by a driver going past striking UAW members early Tuesday morning.
According to Parma police, around 2:50 a.m. an officer was flagged down by people on the picket line.
The UAW members told the officer around 1:30 a.m. a person driving eastbound, put his left hand out the window and fired several shots.
The workers were unable to tell if the shooter was firing in the air or at them.
A total of five shell casings were found near the picket line.
There were no injuries.
Police said there is no good description of the vehicle or the shooter.
The United Auto Workers went on strike against General Motors at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
GM employees around 49,000 people; including, around 1,000 here in Parma.
