Solon is salty over crude construction sign on Som Center Road

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Rush hour commuters were treated to some mild profanity Tuesday morning in a congested construction zone along Som Center Road.
Some motorists got a kick out of the “Slowww your a** down” sign, while others thought it was in poor taste.
In a message to a peeved Solon resident, the city said the construction crew on the site was responsible for the wording.
“It is not appropriate,” a city employee wrote to a resident on Facebook. “This was done by the contractor and has since been removed. We have expressed that this [is] unacceptable and unprofessional.”
The city is adding traffic capacity to the intersection of Som and Aurora, which is one of the busiest intersections in all of Cuyahoga County; and they are re-paving the stretch of road on 91, just north of Aurora, to the 422 interchange.
The issue for drivers right now is that there are exposed casters and bumps, that have been ramped with asphalt, but still it’s a brutal ride.
City officials have urged drivers to take it slow to avoid car damage, but they didn’t use such colorful language.
