‘This is the worst I’ve ever seen.’ Humane Association of Warren Co. rescues 111 dogs from hoarding

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Humane Association of Warren County is working on their largest rescue ever.
One hundred and eleven dogs were removed from a hoarding situation in Warren County and are now in the care of rescue workers at their Lebanon facility.
“It’s a big undertaking but this is what we do - this is why we’re here - this is where our hearts are and we’re going to see it through,” Joanne Hurley said.
Rescuers originally got the call to assist on a voluntary surrender of 20 to 30 dogs. As the Warden and Humane Association personnel went through the home, the number of dogs continued to climb.
The Humane Association would not specify the location or original owner because no charges have been or are expected to be filed in this case. Instead, the Humane Association is focusing on getting the owner assistance.
“This is a person who needs help,” Hurley said. “Hoarding is a mental illness and it can be a big shock to their system to get rid of what they’ve held onto so dearly. So, we’re not looking to beat her up. We’re looking for her to get well.”
Many of the kennels at the shelter are now occupied by multiple dogs. The non-profit is working to sort out the animals who have fur that is so matted it’s difficult to determine the sex in some cases.
“We’re trying to figure out who is pregnant, who has the worst medical needs, who needs to be addressed the quickest,” Hurley said.
The next step is to figure out how to pay the medical costs for the dogs.
The Humane Association runs on donations and is asking anyone looking to help to consider adoption or make a donation.
Donations can be made on their website or by calling 513-695-1176.
