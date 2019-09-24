Drone delivers contraband to inmate at Cuyahoga County Jail facility in Euclid (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials released surveillance video that shows a drone dropping a delivery off from above to an inmate at the jail facility in Euclid.
Inmates are seen in the jail exercise yard as the delivery is dropped off in July.
According to Cuyahoga County Jail officials, the package contained tobacco and a cellphone.
Prosecutors are reviewing the case. At this time, no additional charges have been filed against the inmate and the person operating the drone has not been identified.
