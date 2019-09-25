Akron woman who skipped sentencing for dog attacks bonds out of jail for contempt of court

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman who failed to show up for sentencing on Friday in a dog attack case was arrested and arraigned on Tuesday before posting bond on a contempt of court charge.
Diane Yanke, 58, was supposed to be sentenced in Akron Municipal Court on Friday morning, but she skipped out on the hearing and triggered an arrest warrant.
19 News reporter Paul Orlousky traveled to Yanke’s home after the warrant was issued, but she was seen leaving from the property in a Lyft ride.
She was eventually tracked down on Tuesday and was released after the judge set a $10,000 bond.
Yanke previously pleaded guilty to seven of the 21 misdemeanor charges she faced.
Police and prosecutors said Yanke’s dogs attacked multiple people outside of her home March. One of the victims was a social worker who was bitten so severely in the legs that she had to use a walker to get around.
Sentencing for the dog attacks is now scheduled for Oct. 11.
