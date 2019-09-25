Baker Mayfield fires back at critics: ‘Whatever’ (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield knows the noise is out there. Everywhere. He sees it, and hears it.
Even from former NFL head coaches, like Rex Ryan, who took at shot at the Browns quarterback on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday as he was listing the offensive talent on the Browns.
“Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, and this Baker Mayfield ... yeah, I know he’s overrated as hell," Ryan said.
Baker had a quick response on Wednesday.
“Whatever," Mayfield said. “In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter, and Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason, so ... it’s OK.”
But, none of this is a surprise.
You knew the critics were dying to pounce, if the Browns stumbled out of the gate, and they have.
“I think it’s something you have to be conscious of," Mayfield said, “because you’re surrounded in an environment ... you hear a lot of things, stuff pops on your phone, stuff’s on TV, I mean, people talk. You just have to make a conscious decision to protect your locker room and take care of your guys and block out the negative things and the positive things ... a pat on the back, to me that’s even worse.”
Head coach Freddie Kitchens feels the same way.
“Contrary to popular belief, we are not that far away,” Kitchens said. "It is my job to make these guys understand that, and I think they do. They bought into the fact that they do not really care what is going on outside of our building. When you start talking about blocking out noise and stuff like that, it is not only when they are talking good about you; it is when they are talking bad about you, too. When they are talking good about you, we try to stress that it does not matter. You are stressing the same thing when they are talking bad about you. It does not matter. None of it matters. The only thing that matters is what we do in our building.”
One thing will change all of this. Very quickly.
A win on Sunday.
“That’s the frustrating part, is we’re very close on a lot of things, that’s why we have to be even more focused on the little details," Kitchens said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.