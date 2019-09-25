Cleveland brewer to start selling in Maryland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Cleveland brewer is headed to the east coast.
Great Lakes Brewing Co.(GLBC) has now announced they plan to start distributing their beer throughout Maryland.
The Cleveland based brewer will start to distribute its product throughout the Old Line State on Oct. 7.
“Maryland has long been a missing piece of our distribution footprint along the East Coast. Previously, those in the area would need to travel to neighboring DC, Virginia, West Virginia, or Pennsylvania to purchase our product," says GLBC Regional Sales Manager Mike Friedle. "We’re thrilled to finally make our beers available to everyone in the DMV.”
Customers can expect to find GLBC’s beer year-round. Some of those products include Dortmunder Gold Lager, Eliot Ness Amber Lager, Holy Moses White Ale and Burning River Pale Ale.
Those who are fans of the Cleveland beer can attend the official kickoff event on Oct. 4 at Max’s Taphouse in Baltimore.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.