Lake Road’s Cahoon Creek Bridge reopens in Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorists across the far West Side had no complaints when the Cahoon Creek Bridge was reopened to traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
The bridge, which takes drivers over Cahoon Creek, was under construction since April, cost $2.7 million and was originally expected to be complete by October.
The 6-month closure severed traffic on Lake Road, as crews worked to replace the crumbling bridge that posed a danger to drivers and pedestrians.
