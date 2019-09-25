Marshalls Launches New Online Store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bargain hunting just got easier.
Discount retailer Marshalls just launched its first online store.
The chain promises Marshalls.com will feature an “ever-changing, fresh mix of merchandise" similar to it’s brick and mortar stores, according to a statement Tuesday.
Shoppers can create wishlists and use a “swipe to shop” feature that lets shoppers quickly choose products.
Online customers will be able to return items through the mail or to one of Marshalls’ 1,100 physical stores.
Marshalls’ parent company, TJX, saw shares jump 2% in early trading.
There are 14 Marshalls stores currently open in Northeast Ohio.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.