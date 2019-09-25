19 News Mission Makeover winner reveals new bathroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local veteran finally gets the brand new bathroom he’s been waiting for.
On the Fourth of July, we knocked on Craig Robinson’s door in Avon Lake to let him know he was the winner of Mission Makeover.
Tuesday night, we went back to see the finished product. Robinson was one of 108 people nominated for Mission Makeover. All are veterans and active duty personnel.
For the last few years, 19 News has partnered with Bath Fitter and Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism.
Robinson’s co-worker knew how much he wanted to remodel his bathroom. He believed Robinson, who did two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, deserved to win.
“For him to take the time out of his day and do all the leg work for the contest, it means the world to me," said Robinson.
This whole experience has inspired Robinson to follow in his co-workers steps and pay it forward.
