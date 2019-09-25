North Ridgeville business owner frustrated by construction blocking access to his parking

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Progress is painful and that is true for a lot of folks in North Ridgeville.
There is a large drop off from the new street to the driveways of many homes and businesses making them unusable.
That was true for Daniel Gallagher’s neighbor, so the neighbor has to cut across Gallagher’s lawn to get to the street.
“They just completely blocked my entrance. They’ll park cars there and then people can’t get in and out,” said Gallagher about work activity in front of his only access drive.
He runs a small business on Center Ridge Road.
At times, he is virtually landlocked and delivery trucks can’t get in or out.
He’s documented the issue with no luck.
“They won’t look at any of my photos, my videos or anything on this, so I’m very frustrated,” he told 19 News.
He says he’s talked to the city, the mayor, ODOT, and police. So far, he feels he’s wasted his time.
North Ridgeville is booming and there is no doubt the widening is needed.
The general manager for contractor Fechko Excavating did not return a call.
Along with delivery disruption, there is a fear that if there is an emergency of any kind, first responders would be delayed getting in.
“I have nothing against the construction workers, but I have to be able to have my small business be able to perform,” added Gallagher.
19 News contacted the Ohio Department of Transportation, and late today, good news came. ODOT had Fechko fill in the neighbor’s drop off, making the driveway useful. No need to cut through Gallagher’s lawn any longer.
The not-so-good news is that because of delays in Windstream moving utility lines, the job will finish a year late.
