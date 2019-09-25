Northeast Ohio Weather: 80’s with sunshine today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are tracking a cold front to our west this morning. This front will cross our area tonight. The humidity will be relatively low, so basically this thing will come through dry. At worst, there will be some sprinkles early this evening. The bigger story here will be the warmth this afternoon. A stiff south wind sets up with gusts to 30 mph. This, in combination with the sun, will allow temperatures to warm well above 80 degrees area wide. I went with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. The clouds will increase from west to east this afternoon. It will be a mostly cloudy sky this evening and warm.