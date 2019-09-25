One vehicle crash in Medina takes the life of 66 year old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol alcohol and drugs appear to be “involved” in a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of 66-year-old Nadine Myers.
Myers was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Melanie Myers, 42.
At approximately 2:08 a.m. officers from the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash at SR-606 near Kellogg Road.
The 1996 Honda Accord Myers was driving crossed the center line, drove off the south side of the roadway and came to rest in the south ditch.
Nadine Myers was transported to Brunswick Medical Center but died before arriving.
The Medina County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.
The victim was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.