Parma man in a hairy situation, accused and wanted on 7 different charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, along with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County featured Stephen Davis in this week’s Wanted Wednesday on Cleveland 19.
Davis is wanted on two separate cases in the county.
Detectives said it is possible Davis may have changed his appearance since the time of his mugshot.
One case involves interfering with the custody of a child, inducing panic and contributing unruliness or delinquency.
A second case is drug related where Davis is wanted on illegal manufacturing, cultivation of marijuana a controlled substance, trafficking offence and drug possession.
Davis’ last known address was in the 8000 block of Wainstead Drive in Parma.
The second person featured on Wanted Wednesday this week Da’Mario Byrd who is wanted for felony assault.
Byrd’s charge carries a pregnancy specification because according to detectives, Byrd may have known his alleged victim was pregnant at the time of the assault.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
