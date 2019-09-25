Patient at Parma health care facility infected with Legionella bacteria

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials are working on determining the source of bacteria responsible for a Legionella bacteria infection at a Parma rehabilitation center.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said a patient who spent time at the Broadview Multi-Care Center in Parma was diagnosed with a Legionella bacterial infection.
While the source of the bacteria is determined, the water system at the rehabilitation facility has been shut down as a precautionary measure while the public health investigation is conducted.
The Ohio Department of Health describes Legionella as a bacteria found naturally in the environment, usually in water.
It is not spread from person-to-person and most people exposed do not become ill. However, the Ohio Department of Health says breathing in the bacteria can cause Legionnaire’s disease, a severe form of pneumonia.
Health officials are also conducting an investigation in Strongsville after a patient developed a case of Legionnaires’ disease.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.