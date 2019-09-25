Patient at Parma health care facility infected with Legionella bacteria

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials are working on determining the source of bacteria responsible for a Legionella bacteria infection at a Parma rehabilitation center.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said a patient who spent time at the Broadview Multi-Care Center in Parma was diagnosed with a Legionella bacterial infection.

While the source of the bacteria is determined, the water system at the rehabilitation facility has been shut down as a precautionary measure while the public health investigation is conducted.

Recently, a short-term resident of Broadview Multi-Care Center was admitted to the facility with pulmonary symptoms. The individual was transferred to the hospital and later diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia. The illness is not spread from person to person – it is generally only spread to people who come into contact with an infected water source. No other patients are showing signs or symptoms of this illness.

While we do not believe the individual contracted this disease at our facility, as a matter of precaution and in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health and other local agencies, we have implemented proactive measures to contain any risk. We are working with Solid Blend Water Management Solutions, a recognized expert in healthcare water management. As part of these precautionary measures, Solid Blend has already conducted a hyperchlorination treatment of our water system. They have also installed temporary filters while testing continues.

We are committed to continued communication and to working with our expert consultants, the Ohio Department of Health and local agencies to ensure the health of our residents, visitors and employees.

- Christine Martin, Director of Strategic Marketing Legacy Health Services

The Ohio Department of Health describes Legionella as a bacteria found naturally in the environment, usually in water.

It is not spread from person-to-person and most people exposed do not become ill. However, the Ohio Department of Health says breathing in the bacteria can cause Legionnaire’s disease, a severe form of pneumonia.

Health officials are also conducting an investigation in Strongsville after a patient developed a case of Legionnaires’ disease.