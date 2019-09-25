Pigskin Poll: What’s the most memorable Browns win over the Ravens?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will face a tough challenge this upcoming Sunday against a divisional foe.
They are set to face-off against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) who lead the AFC North.
Baltimore is coming off a loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 33-28 battle.
The Browns will look to redeem themselves after their struggles against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.
The matchup brings us to this week’s Hyundai Pigskin Poll question:
What is the most memorable Browns win over the Ravens?
- Defense has 7 sacks in first series win (Oct. 2001)
- Phil Dawson kicks 51 yd ricochet FG to force OT (Nov. 2007)
- Gary Barnidge catches TD pass with legs (Oct. 2015)
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.