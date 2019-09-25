Pigskin Poll: What’s the most memorable Browns win over the Ravens?

Cleveland Browns' Benjamin Watson (82) taps kicker Phil Dawson (4) on his helmet with his own after Dawson's successful field goal against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sharon Ellman) (Source: Sharon Ellman)
By Randy Buffington | September 25, 2019 at 5:30 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 5:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will face a tough challenge this upcoming Sunday against a divisional foe.

They are set to face-off against the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) who lead the AFC North.

Baltimore is coming off a loss last week to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 33-28 battle.

The Browns will look to redeem themselves after their struggles against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

The matchup brings us to this week’s Hyundai Pigskin Poll question:

What is the most memorable Browns win over the Ravens?

  • Defense has 7 sacks in first series win (Oct. 2001)
  • Phil Dawson kicks 51 yd ricochet FG to force OT (Nov. 2007)
  • Gary Barnidge catches TD pass with legs (Oct. 2015)

Browns vs. Ravens (Oct. 2001)

Browns vs. Ravens (Nov. 2007)

Browns vs. Ravens (Oct. 2015)

