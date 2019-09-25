Police find man caught masturbating outside Cleveland elementary school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the man wanted for masturbating outside an elementary school during recess is now in custody.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a teacher at Stonebrook Montessori School at 975 East Blvd. told police she saw a man with his pants down to his knees, wearing no underwear and masturbating while looking at the children.
The man was peaking from behind a tree into the school recess area, according to the police report.
Cleveland police arrested the suspect on Wednesday, but have not yet released his name.
