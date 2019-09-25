Police find man caught masturbating outside Cleveland elementary school

Police find man caught masturbating outside Cleveland elementary school
(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Michael Dakota and Julia Tullos | September 25, 2019 at 5:33 AM EDT - Updated September 25 at 11:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the man wanted for masturbating outside an elementary school during recess is now in custody.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a teacher at Stonebrook Montessori School at 975 East Blvd. told police she saw a man with his pants down to his knees, wearing no underwear and masturbating while looking at the children.

The man was peaking from behind a tree into the school recess area, according to the police report.

Cleveland police officers arrested man for masturbating near a school.
Cleveland police officers arrested man for masturbating near a school. (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)

Cleveland police arrested the suspect on Wednesday, but have not yet released his name.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.