Police looking for man caught with pants around knees outside Cleveland elementary school

By Michael Dakota | September 25, 2019 at 5:33 AM EDT - Updated September 25 at 5:33 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police are looking for a man who exposed himself near an elementary school during recess.

A teacher at Stonebrook Montessori School told police she observed a male, appearing to be in his late 50s, with his pants down to his knees, wearing no underwear and masturbating while looking at the children.

The man was peaking from behind a tree into the school recess area.

The man was wearing a burgundy Cavs hat, black hoodie and blue jeans.

The teacher reported to police she told the man that he was near a school and children were out playing.

The unidentified male told the teacher he was “trying to take a poop.”

If you have any information or can identify the man please call the Cleveland Police Department.

