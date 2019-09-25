Police looking for man caught with pants around knees outside Cleveland elementary school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police are looking for a man who exposed himself near an elementary school during recess.
A teacher at Stonebrook Montessori School told police she observed a male, appearing to be in his late 50s, with his pants down to his knees, wearing no underwear and masturbating while looking at the children.
The man was peaking from behind a tree into the school recess area.
The man was wearing a burgundy Cavs hat, black hoodie and blue jeans.
The teacher reported to police she told the man that he was near a school and children were out playing.
The unidentified male told the teacher he was “trying to take a poop.”
If you have any information or can identify the man please call the Cleveland Police Department.
