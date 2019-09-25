Push to register inmates to vote in Northeast Ohio could be ‘ray of hope’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Summit County Clerk of Court Sandra Kurt, along with several community activists, have just finished a fall voter registration push in the Summit County jail.
You might be thinking inmates can’t vote, but you’d be wrong.
Every state is different, but in Ohio the only inmates who can’t vote are those who are serving time for felonies.
Those who are awaiting trial, or those serving time for a misdemeanor can vote as long as they are registered and that’s where Kurt, the Love Akron Network, and key people like key people like Akron At-Large Councilman Jeff Fusco, Montrella Jackson Akron Clerk of Court office, and Rebecca McCutcheon from the Sheriff’s Department come in.
“Some people who have interactions with law enforcement believe that no one cares about them, their welfare, or their opinions,” Kurt said. “Reaching out to those currently in jail demonstrates that we care about their rights and about their opinions. Simply seeing that someone cares enough to come to the jail to register them could give them a ray of hope to help them make better decisions going forward.”
The groups held two registration drives this year, one in the spring and one this week.
On Monday and Wednesday of this week, the registration drive was held in the male unit of the jail where 76 men registered to vote.
On Tuesday they were in the female unit where 12 women registered for a total of 88 men and women.
“We have to be the voice of the voiceless,” according to EJ Brinson with the Love Akron Network. "We have to be a voice of remembrance. By remembering those who afforded us the right to vote, and to ensure all who want to vote can. Every Vote matters.”
“There is a lot of misinformation regarding voting rights for those accused or convicted of a crime,” Kurt said. “Those who interact with our criminal justice system are invested in who serves as judge and directly affects their fate. They deserve access to the ballot as much as someone who doesn’t interact with the justice system.”
Brinson shared one inmates personal story and proves the program is helping.
“One of the inmates mentioned to me that he was being held in jail because he could not make bond. He lost his job and was glad that we were there and cared. It seemed like we were being a voice for him.”
