Sentencing today for East Cleveland woman who led police on wild car chase because she was ‘late for work’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland woman accused of leading several law enforcement agencies on a dangerous high-speed chase March 22 is expected to be sentenced today, Wednesday, Sept. 25, in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Imani Edwards, 23, told police she didn’t stop when they attempted to pull her over on March 22 because she was on her way to work.
Edwards pleaded guilty to failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony, and felonious assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol had attempted to stop Edwards on I-77 in Broadview Heights for illegal window tinting.
Video from the pursuit showed Edwards evading the stop and nearly striking an officer.
In her attempt to elude police Edwards struck several law enforcement vehicles.
