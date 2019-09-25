Stipe Miocic suffers eye injury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has revealed he suffered an injury in his title fight against Daniel Cormier last month requiring a procedure on his retina, according to ESPN.
Miocic told the network “I will be ready to fight when I can see out of both eyes again. I can’t wait to defend my belt." That will likely not be in 2019, so a potential Dec. 14 rematch in Las Vegas seems unlikely.
Miocic’s agent Jim Walter said the injury happened when the fighter was accidentally poked in the eye by Cormier.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.