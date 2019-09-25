Suspected serial burglar has broken into same Cleveland church 4 times this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a thief is repeatedly stealing from the very people trying to help his community.
Officers are looking for a man who’s broken into a church several times this month already.
Sister Lois Buck says she’s found her office ransacked four times this month at St. Aloysius Church off of Saint Clair Avenue.
“We’ve had to replace several windows, several screens, and the alarm system. He cut the wires,” she said. “It makes me sad, because it takes away from the kids that we are trying to help.”
Among the stolen items are a laptop used to work the smart-board in her classroom, $100, a few power tools and toilet paper.
“We really don’t have anything of value that would be worth selling,” Sister Buck said. “If you need something, just knock.”
Father Mark Hobson says a security camera caught the thief taking a break on the church steps one night.
He thinks it’s this same guy coming back over and over again.
“The method of break in and the kind of things they take, the turning upside down of offices, that’s all repeated,” he said.
Now, he says the church is looking into how it can add more cameras and security measures.
“We’re a poor perish. We don’t have a lot of money to put into that stuff. So, it’s an expense we hadn’t budgeted for," Father Hobson said.
Sister Buck said, “Money that will go for our security and things could have gone to the kids.”
If you have any information that could help in this crime, call Cleveland Police.
