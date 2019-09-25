‘Totally inexcusable’: Spectator banned after yelling racial slurs during Grand Valley High School

Spectator banned from Grand Valley Local Schools events (Source: Beachwood Bison Athletics Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | September 25, 2019

ORWELL, Ohio (WOIO) - The superintendent of Grand Valley Local Schools is apologizing after a spectator yelled racial slurs during a football game against Beachwood High School.

According to a letter from Grand Valley Local Schools Superintendent William Nye Jr., the incident occurred with an adult spectator at the Friday night football game between Sept. 20.

“His inappropriate behavior towards the Beachwood students, parents, fans, and administration was totally inexcusable and not a presentation of our beliefs and values at Grand Valley Local Schools and its community,” Nye wrote in the letter addressed to Beachwood High School Principal Paul Chase.

Officials from Grand Valley High School said the fan will not be allowed to attend furter district events.

Police have been contacted about possible criminal charges.

