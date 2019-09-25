We’ll miss the people most’: Szabo Shoes in Rocky River closing after 99 years of business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Szabo Shoes in Rocky River is closing shop after 99 years.
The community staple was family owned and operated in the Cleveland-area suburb for 3 generations.
Salesman Brad Nokes has been an employee at the business for the last 27 years.
Nokes has cherished his time over the years and said he learned a lot from the family when it comes to customer service.
The storefront originally opened on Cleveland’s West side on 119th and Lorain Avenue.
The brick and mortar in Rocky River opened up in 1953.
In recent years the company has seen sales decline trying to compete with online supply chains like Amazon, but they’re going out on their terms.
50% off regular price shoes
Additional 25% off sale shoes
Szabo Shoes expects to stay open until Oct. 30.
