We’ll miss the people most’: Szabo Shoes in Rocky River closing after 99 years of business

By Randy Buffington | September 25, 2019 at 4:39 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 4:50 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Szabo Shoes in Rocky River is closing shop after 99 years.

The community staple was family owned and operated in the Cleveland-area suburb for 3 generations.

Salesman Brad Nokes has been an employee at the business for the last 27 years.

Nokes has cherished his time over the years and said he learned a lot from the family when it comes to customer service.

“It’s tough to compete for prices with the big stores, but they’re still enough people that would like to have that personal service, personal touch."
Brad Nokes

The storefront originally opened on Cleveland’s West side on 119th and Lorain Avenue.

The brick and mortar in Rocky River opened up in 1953.

In recent years the company has seen sales decline trying to compete with online supply chains like Amazon, but they’re going out on their terms.

“It’s sad to see a landmark like us go. We have been an independent staple for many families growing up on the west side of town.”
Ulric Szabo

The store is currently having a retirement sale:

50% off regular price shoes

Additional 25% off sale shoes

Szabo Shoes expects to stay open until Oct. 30.

