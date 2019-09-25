Worker hospitalized after he was found unconscious in Collision Bend Brewing Company cooler

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When Cleveland Police responded to a possible break-in at a brewery in the Flats, they may have expected to find some beer missing from the cooler. Instead, they found a man that was working on it unconscious inside.
The Cleveland Division Police said officers responded to 1250 Old River Road, the address of Collision Bend Brewing Company, for a possible break in around 8 a.m. after employees arrived on scene and found a door wide open.
When they went inside, an approximately 30-year-old worker was found inside one of the establishment’s coolers, according to police.
Police said the preliminary information indicated that some work was being done within the building involving the coolers when the man became unconscious for unknown reasons.
The man was in the cooler for a currently unknown amount of time until he was found in the morning, according to police.
Police said he was taken to St. Vincent Charity Hospital for treatment.
His condition is unknown at this time.
