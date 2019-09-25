16-year-old boy killed in stabbing on Cleveland’s West Side; 1 suspect detained on scene

Cleveland Police have cordoned off Pearl Road near Gifford Avenue after a teen was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | September 25, 2019 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 5:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brutal murder unfolded Wednesday afternoon on Cleveland’s West Side when a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

According to Cleveland Police, the killing occurred in the 4400 block of Pearl Road near Gifford Avenue.

The teen was rushed to MetroHealth hospital, where he died.

A suspect was handcuffed and detained on scene.

Police have the neighborhood cordoned off, and officers are investigating.

