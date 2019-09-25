16-year-old boy killed in stabbing on Cleveland’s West Side; 1 suspect detained on scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A brutal murder unfolded Wednesday afternoon on Cleveland’s West Side when a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.
According to Cleveland Police, the killing occurred in the 4400 block of Pearl Road near Gifford Avenue.
The teen was rushed to MetroHealth hospital, where he died.
A suspect was handcuffed and detained on scene.
Police have the neighborhood cordoned off, and officers are investigating.
