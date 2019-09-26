Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranked near the bottom for ‘airport satisfaction’ by J.D. Power

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The latest rankings for American airports by the consumer satisfaction group J.D. Power has been released, and ranked Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) very low for “airport satisfaction.”
The report examined six factors (in order of importance): terminal facilities; airport accessibility; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.
On a 1,000 point scale CLE scored 755, the second lowest for medium sized airports.
Kahului Airport, in Maui, had the lowest score at 754.
The average score for medium sized airports was 803.
This is the 14th year for the study from J.D. Power, which took responses from 32,276 U.S. or Canadian travelers that went through U.S. airports.
We have asked for a comment from administrators of CLE and have note heard back.
