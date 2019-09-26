Cleveland police arrest alleged ‘Blitz gang’ associates after investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say they have arrested three alleged gang members and confiscated multiple weapons after a thorough investigation.
On Thursday, Imonte Sims, 25, Marcus Hopper, 23 and Toney Hope Jr, 28 were taken into custody on charges that include parole violations, weapons offenses, and violation of the state drug law.
Authorities arrested the suspects in the area of 55 street and Hough Avenue.
During the investigation, police seized multiple weapons, including assault rifles and handguns.
The Cleveland Police Gang Impact Unit handled the investigation with help from the federal and state law enforcement members.
Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to contact police. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463.
