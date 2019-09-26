Cleveland police looking for suspects who robbed AT&T

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the pictured suspects in a robbery attempt at the AT&T store in the Steelyard Commons.
According to police, four armed suspects entered the business, pointing guns at employees.
One suspect directed an employee to the back room to open the safe, while the other ordered an employee to open the register and give them the money.
The two other suspects entered the store with handguns and proceeded to the back room where they took approximately $20,000 dollars worth of phones.
The first suspect is described as a male, wearing a black sweatshirt, light gray sweat pants, a green mask, white gloves with multi-colored Nike tennis shoes and wielding a black handgun.
The second suspect is described as a male wearing a black sweatshirt, light gray sweat pants, white gloves, and white tennis shoes.
The third suspect is described as a male, wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark gray sweat pants, a red mask, and white shoes.
The fourth suspect is described as a male, wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweat pants, black shoes, and a black mask.
The suspects’ vehicle is an older model four-door Buick, possibly gray or gold, with a temporary tag.
If anyone recognizes the suspects in the photos or has any knowledge of this crime, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or call 216-623-5218.
