Cleveland police need help looking for two missing young girls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police are looking for two Cleveland girls who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that 8-year-old Emaurie Jackson and 12-year-old Emani Jackson went missing after they were last seen at the library.
According to the report, the sisters’ brother told them to wait at the library, but when he came back they both were missing.
Emaurie is about four feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue pants with a blue shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5400.
