CMSD moves up from 'F' to 'D', signaling slow but encouraging progress

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s CEO Eric Gordon is calling the district a vastly different place since 2011. Thursday afternoon, he delivered the annual State of the Schools Address.
“In 2011, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District was at rest. It ranked last out of Ohio’s 609 school districts. We were financially bankrupt and had lost all public trust,” said Gordon.
Using this startling example, Gordon applied Sir Isaac Newton’s three laws of motion to the current state of the school district. As newton said, “Every object in a state of rest will remain in a state of rest, unless an external force acts on it.”
CMSD continues to gain momentum. It's no longer ranked an "F" district. It's a "D."
“Even our harshest critics must acknowledge, although we have not yet arrived, we are certainly on our way,” said Gordon.
In K-3rd grade, literacy increased 4.4 percentage points since the measure was created in 2013.
“That increase makes CMSD the only urban district in Ohio to see an increase of any kind in that same period of time. It also puts CMSD in the top 15 percent of growth among Ohio’s 609 school districts.
Another highlight is the graduation rate. It increased almost four points to 78.2 percent. That’s nine straight years of improvement. Gordon said, “So now, let’s accelerate our gains. Let’s build on our momentum.”
Gordon also applauded the district for recently becoming a “Say Yes to Education" city. There are only four in the nation. A first round of scholarships have gone out and an office is open. Say Yes Cleveland will also provide support services and mentoring to students in need.
