Dedication ceremony held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ahead of grand reopening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A special ceremony will be held Thursday morning to dedicate an entrance at the newly remodeled Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the Sherwin-Williams Entrance is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.
The new Sherwin-Williams Entrance includes a fully-immersive 360-tunnel, a sculpture, and spectacular views.
Officials from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage, and Sherwin-Williams will be on hand Thursday for the event.
A second entrance, the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance, will be commemorated on Friday.
The FieldHouse will be home to a new art display privately funded by Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert and his wife, featuring over 100 pieces in the collection.
It also features a mesmerizing 77,110-square-foot light curtain wall that can be illuminated with 1,500 different color combinations.
The “Welcome Home” celebration, featuring a special performance from Northeast Ohio musicians The Black Keys to celebrate the end of the $185 million renovation project, is set for Sept. 28.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.