Detroit-Superior Bridge closed overnight for maintenance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers who use the Detroit-Superior bridge will need to use a different road for their travels Thursday tonight.
The bridge will close at 7 p.m. on Thursday and open up at 6 a.m. on Friday.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says the bridge will close for concrete bridge deck overlays.
Drivers will need to use the following detours to avoid the closure:
- Eastbound traffic will be detoured via W. 28th St. to SR 2 east to Lakeside Ave. to W. 3rd St. to Superior Ave.
- Westbound traffic will be detoured via W.3rd St. to Lakeside Ave. to SR 2 west to W. 49th St.
