East Cleveland pee wee football team will suit up after having uniforms stolen

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The East Cleveland Chiefs, a 10-year-old pee wee football team, were not sure they would be able to play in this weekend’s game after their uniforms were stolen.
A team mom had the uniforms in the back of her Jeep, she was going to wash the uniforms, but someone stole the Jeep and it was unclear if the Chiefs were going to be able to play until the East Cleveland community came together and raised the money to pay for new uniforms.
Michael Harris, the owner of Boiler 65, a restaurant on Cleveland’s West Side, and Gary Crenshaw, who owns a car detailing shop in East Cleveland, each made a donation and then went to social media to encourage other donations.
“It’s always been a dream of mine owning a business in East Cleveland and being able to give back, it just makes you feel good,” Crenshaw said.
It did not take long for the donations to come in, enough to order and pay for the jerseys in time for the Chiefs to wear them this weekend,
“It’s always important to give back, we want to make sure the bridge that carried us to the success we reached today, we’re not forgetting about that,” Harris said.
The parents of the team members invited Harris and Crenshaw to attend the game this weekend and they plan on going to watch.
