Heavy rain across Northeast Ohio had a strong impact on this year’s pumpkin crop

PENINSULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s pumpkin crop took a hit this fall thanks to heavy rain numbers earlier this year.
According to our own meteorologist Kelly Dobeck we experienced the wettest months of the year in the spring.
Several farms in the area are struggling to produce pumpkins this season, depending on the land that they grow on they yielded a few thousand to none at all.
Szalay Farm & Market is one of the lucky ones with 4-5 thousand pumpkins on the lot.
But that’s in part to some outsourcing from other local farmers.
In the month of April and May there were 4 inches of rain, a half inch above average for the the time of year.
The following month of June that number rose to 8 inches, so things got pretty crazy for farmers.
It wasn’t just the pumpkins, Szalay’s corn to a hit as well.
“Farming is a gambling situation,” Paula of Szalay Farm and Market told 19 News.
The farm grows corn, pumpkins and a variety of other produce in Peninsula, about 30 minutes south of Cleveland.
