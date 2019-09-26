Live: Cleveland first responders scramble to Lake Erie in attempt to save person in distress

First responders are searching for a victim who slipped beneath the water's surface in Lake Erie. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | September 25, 2019 at 11:18 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 11:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police and firefighters raced to the end of East 9th Street Wednesday night after receiving reports of a drowning.

First responders raced to Lake Erie near the Great Lakes Science Center after someone fell into the water. The victim slipped beneath the water's surface minutes ago, and hasn't been seen since.

According to police, a volleyball bounced into the water and someone went into Lake Erie to get it.

The swimmer was in distress, so two more people jumped in to provide aid.

The rescue was unsuccessful and the distressed swimmer slipped beneath the water’s surface.

The U.S. Coast Guard has arrived to the scene, located near the Great Lakes Science Center.

