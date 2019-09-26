Live: Cleveland first responders scramble to Lake Erie in attempt to save person in distress

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police and firefighters raced to the end of East 9th Street Wednesday night after receiving reports of a drowning.
According to police, a volleyball bounced into the water and someone went into Lake Erie to get it.
The swimmer was in distress, so two more people jumped in to provide aid.
The rescue was unsuccessful and the distressed swimmer slipped beneath the water’s surface.
The U.S. Coast Guard has arrived to the scene, located near the Great Lakes Science Center.
