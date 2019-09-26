10 months later, family of woman killed in hit-and-run demands justice

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Melissa Arroyo is still devastated by the sudden loss of her sister Roslyn last year in a fatal hit-and-run crash.
“She was my best friend. We did everything together," she said. “But I know that she’s in heaven and I know she’s looking over all of us.”
Now, as the driver responsible for the crash faces only 18 months in prison, Roslyn’s family is still fighting for justice.
Delmar Board pleaded guilty in Roslyn’s death, but was only charged for failure to stop after an accident, exchange of identity, and vehicle registration.
“I want him [Board] to get what he deserves, because it’s not fair for my family at all," she said.
Alberto Camacho, Roslyn’s brother-in-law, also says an 18-month sentence is not enough.
“Eighteen months, you get to come home to your family,” he explained. “We don’t get Rosie back no more.”
The Arroyo family has since taken action in order to share Roslyn’s story with the community. Over the past few months, they have made signs, t-shirts and even petitions.
Melissa says that spreading the word is only the right thing to do, since Roslyn was such a beloved friend and neighbor.
“If you knew Rosie, you would just fall in love with her,” she said. “She was always laughing, doing goofy stuff, and always trying to feed you. She would never let you be without.”
Board is expected to appear in court for his sentencing on October 7th. On that day, the Arroyo family is planning on attending, as well — signs and all. Melissa says they also plan to speak out about Board directly to the judge.
“We’ll go in respectfully and say what we need to say to him,” she said. “But we also want him to hear that [Board] took my sister away from us and he has no remorse, and we would like for him to get the maximum punishment.”
