Record-breaking heat expected with temperatures in the 90s in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It may be in the 70s now, but unseasonably warm days are coming back soon.
The humidity continues to lower and the clouds will clear out this afternoon. Some lake effect clouds are in the forecast along the lake shore and east of Cleveland. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70 to 75 degree range in many spots Thursday.
Expect a breezy afternoon with winds out of the west. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Lake Erie today.
But next week, get ready to put the air conditioning back on as temperatures will climb into the 90s by Tuesday and hover in the high 80s most of the week.
Here’s a look at the records we could break:
- Sept. 30: 86 (1881) Forecast: 88 degrees
- Oct. 1: 87 (1952) Forecast: 90+ degrees
- Oct. 2: 86 (1919) Forecast: 85 degrees
As of today’s date, we’re at the second warmest September on record in Cleveland and warmest on record (No. 1) at Akron-Canton.
I went with a clear sky tonight with several areas away from the lake dropping into the 40s overnight.
