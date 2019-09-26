Multiple people injured after cement track crashes into other vehicles

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple people were injured after a cement truck crashed into other vehicles on Granger Road in Valley View Thursday morning.
Valley View firefighters said the truck driver lost control coming down Granger Road hill and hit the vehicles before flipping over.
Firefighters sayd several patients were transported to a local hospital with a variety of injuries.
Granger Road is closed westbound at Transportation.
Garfield Heights police said they don't have an estimate on when the accident will be cleaned up.
No word yet on injuries.
