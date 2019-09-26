Solon police find knife on joyriding teen after crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a 12-year-old Moreland Hills girl after she is accused of crashing a vehicle on a joy ride and having a knife in her possession.
Police were called to a single-car crash at the intersection of SOM Ctr Rd. in Solon. Once police arrived, no one was in the vehicle.
After authorities searched a nearby neighborhood, they noticed a teen roaming the 32000 block of N. Roundhead Dr.
After police questioned the roaming teen, they determined that she was the driver of the vehicle, and the car was her father’s vehicle that she had taken without permission.
Before taking the girl to the police station, she removed a seven-inch blade from the front of her pants.
The teen was released to her parents, and the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court is now reviewing the case.
