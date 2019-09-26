2 suspects charged in murder of 18-year-old Akron woman expected to plead guilty

Samantha Guthrie’s body was found in New Franklin

Samantha Guthrie
By Chris Anderson | September 26, 2019 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 1:06 PM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The man and woman charged in the 2018 murder of 18-year-old Samantha Guthrie are expected to change their plea to guilty on Thursday.

Danny Hamby and Toni Kenney are scheduled to appear in a Summit County courtroom at 1:30 p.m.

Investigators from New Franklin police discovered Guthrie’s body in a wooded area on Nov. 25, 2018, approximately three weeks after she was reported missing.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said she died of a gunshot wound to her head.

Police charged Hamby and Kenney with the Guthrie’s death.

Danny Hamby and Toni Kenney
Danny Hamby and Toni Kenney (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

The two were already locked up in the Summit County Jail on charges related to Guthrie’s disappearance when they were indicted for her murder.

A motive for Guthrie’s murder was never provided.

Sentencing will be held on Monday, Sept. 30th at 9 a.m.

