2 suspects charged in murder of 18-year-old Akron woman expected to plead guilty

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The man and woman charged in the 2018 murder of 18-year-old Samantha Guthrie are expected to change their plea to guilty on Thursday.
Danny Hamby and Toni Kenney are scheduled to appear in a Summit County courtroom at 1:30 p.m.
Investigators from New Franklin police discovered Guthrie’s body in a wooded area on Nov. 25, 2018, approximately three weeks after she was reported missing.
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said she died of a gunshot wound to her head.
Police charged Hamby and Kenney with the Guthrie’s death.
The two were already locked up in the Summit County Jail on charges related to Guthrie’s disappearance when they were indicted for her murder.
A motive for Guthrie’s murder was never provided.
Sentencing will be held on Monday, Sept. 30th at 9 a.m.
