Warning issued after dirty exhaust fans likely led to 2 recent fires in Olmsted Township

Warning issued after dirty exhaust fans likely led to 2 recent fires in Olmsted Township
Olmsted Township fire officials reminding residents to clean exhaust fans (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | September 26, 2019 at 10:55 AM EDT - Updated September 26 at 11:07 AM

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Olmsted Township Fire Department has a public safety message: Clean your bathroom exhaust fans.

The department said firefighters responded to two incidents in recent months after a bathroom exhaust fan caught fire.

If exhaust fans are left running, they can overheat, the fire department warned.

We have had two (2) seperate incidents in recent months involving bathroom exhaust fans that have caught fire. We have...

Posted by Olmsted Township Fire Department on Thursday, September 26, 2019

The fire department also urged property owners and families to make sure that their smoke alarms are operational and that they have an escape plan to evacuate in the event of a fire.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.