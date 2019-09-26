Warning issued after dirty exhaust fans likely led to 2 recent fires in Olmsted Township

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Olmsted Township Fire Department has a public safety message: Clean your bathroom exhaust fans.
The department said firefighters responded to two incidents in recent months after a bathroom exhaust fan caught fire.
If exhaust fans are left running, they can overheat, the fire department warned.
The fire department also urged property owners and families to make sure that their smoke alarms are operational and that they have an escape plan to evacuate in the event of a fire.
