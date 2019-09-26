Wickliffe police arrest 60-year-old for selling oxycodone and suboxone

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a month long drug trafficking investigation ended with the arrest of a 60-year-old Wickliffe resident.
The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody around 1 p.m. on Sept. 24 at his home in the 1000 block of Lloyd Road.
Wickliffe officers and the West Lake County SWAT Team executed the search warrant and said they found oxycodone and suboxone pills.
Officers said they also seized more than $4,500 in cash.
The 60-year-old is facing felony drug charges and police said additional charges are expected after the case is presented to the Lake County Grand Jury.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.