16-year-old boy killed in stabbing on Cleveland’s West Side; suspect claimed several people had attacked him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen died from stab wounds Wednesday afternoon on Cleveland’s West Side.
According to Cleveland Police, the killing occurred at 4475 Pearl Road near the Sunoco Gas Station.
Officers had been called to Pearl Road and Cecilia Avenue for a large fight.
Officers found a victim on the ground with a stab wound and began performing first aid.
The teen was rushed to MetroHealth hospital, where he died.
A 15-year-old suspect was arrested on scene. He was transported to Fairview Hopsital where he was treated and released for superficial wounds. He was booked into the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.
The suspect claimed several people attacked him. Police reported that the suspect obtained a knife and stabbed the victim.
However, witnesses said the victim got off a bus, and was attacked by several people.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.