Blind man pleased crosswalk is being restored on his busy Cleveland street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Green has had a significant loss of vision in recent years. He sees mostly shapes as his sight narrows like the iris of a camera closing.
He lives across busy Harvard Avenue from a Dave’s Supermarket, where he and other seniors shop.
Getting groceries became a dangerous necessity when repaving covered over a crosswalk in front of his home.
Letters to the city were largely ignored. Councilman Tony Brancatelli was frustrated as well. So 19 News got busy and pointed out the situation to Mayor Frank Jackson’s Office.
We got a promise from the city that the issue would be addressed. Have to give credit where credit is due, the city got busy.
“A gentleman came out and they got started. As you can see they did start. It’s beautiful, it’s nice and I just want to know when they gonna finish the rest.” said David.
The new curb cut is just phase one of what will be a three-part process. Next, painting the crosswalk on the street, and then the most important element: alerting drivers.
