Cleveland APL seeks shelter for more than 170 pets seized during animal hoarding cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Animal Protective League is looking for responsible individuals to provide a new home for 89 cats and 90 dogs that were taken in from hoarding situations.
The pets were seized over the past four weeks from four different cases. The most recent hoarding investigation involved 84 chihuahuas and two larger dogs in one home.
Rescue officials said all of the animals were found living in “horrific conditions” and needed to be removed immediately.
Most of the animals were emaciated, dehydrated, and infested with fleas, the Cleveland APL said.
Adoption fees will be reduced to $10 for cats and $50 for dogs through Sept. 29. The Cleveland APL is also accepting donations of treats and toys for the animals.
