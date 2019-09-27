Cleveland Clinic to host hiring event for facilities throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is planning to host a hiring event for registered nurses and surgical technologists.
The job fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the HealthSpace Building located at 8911 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.
Applicants who recently graduated or those who already have experience can attend.
Clinic officials hope that the hiring event will fill vacant positions that were caused by retirement, attrition, and expansion in the health care industry.
The hiring event will focus on Cleveland Clinic facilities throughout Northeast Ohio.
