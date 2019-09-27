Cleveland Cooks: Battery Park’s Good Company chicken wings are better than good

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
1 pound of wings
14g Salt
7g Sugar
5g Cayenne
2g Oregano
Coat evenly. Let sit for 8-12 hours
Set circulator to 75*c/167*f. Bag and cook for 10-12 hours
Remove from bag, pat dry and refrigerate
Deep fry in 375* oil for 1-2 minutes until skin is crispy
Hot sauce
1 Cup Louisiana
1 Cup Crystal
1 Cup Red Devil
2g Yellow Mustard Seed, Whole
2g Black Pepper, Whole
2g Coriander, Whole
2 Bay leaves
56g unsalted butter, cubed (half stick)
Combine all ingredients except butter. Heat on medium-low until you start to see bubbling. Turn off before a full simmer.
Let rest for 5 minutes, whisk in butter and let rest for another 10. Strain out spices
