Cleveland Cooks: Battery Park’s Good Company chicken wings are better than good
By Jen Picciano | September 27, 2019 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 4:58 PM

1 pound of wings

14g Salt

7g Sugar

5g Cayenne

2g Oregano

Coat evenly. Let sit for 8-12 hours

Set circulator to 75*c/167*f. Bag and cook for 10-12 hours

Remove from bag, pat dry and refrigerate

Deep fry in 375* oil for 1-2 minutes until skin is crispy

Hot sauce

1 Cup Louisiana

1 Cup Crystal

1 Cup Red Devil

2g Yellow Mustard Seed, Whole

2g Black Pepper, Whole

2g Coriander, Whole

2 Bay leaves

56g unsalted butter, cubed (half stick)

Combine all ingredients except butter. Heat on medium-low until you start to see bubbling. Turn off before a full simmer.

Let rest for 5 minutes, whisk in butter and let rest for another 10. Strain out spices

