Cleveland entrepreneurs motivating the masses through inspiring rap lyrics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ryan Rosenthal and Ben Hemingway are the true definition of hip hop heads.
The Cleveland natives can quote Biggie and Big Sean until their blue in the face, that’s why their self-affirmation journal came as no surprise.
It’s called the Hustle Journal, the first hip hop inspired daily productivity journal.
The two used their love of hip hop and journaling as a way to motivate others to achieve their goals.
At the top of the page you’ll see a lyric from a rapper singer or poet.
Below that are four sections for you to write down goals.
- Do’s and Don’ts
- Gratitude
- Affirmations
- Top 5 Task of the Day
The journal is available for purchase online for $25. For more information reach out to the team on their website.
